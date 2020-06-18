Work begins on Muff – Culmore Greenway link

Work has started on the Greenway link between Muff in Donegal and Culmore in Derry.

There are three main Derry routes which will transcend the border between the Buncrana Road and Bridgend, between the Letterkenny Road and Killea, and between the Culmore Road and Muff, beginning at the Pennyburn Roundabout right through Muff and possibly as far as Moville at some point in the future.

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson says while improving infrastructure, the project will ensure Donegal and Derry are connected: