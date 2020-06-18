Urgent clarity sought over future of medical rehabilitation unit

There are calls for urgent clarity over the future of the medical rehabilitation unit in St. Conal's Campus in Letterkenny.

A number of families locally are said to be concerned over proposals to relocate to Letterkenny University Hospital and how this will impact on the care of their loved ones who are scheduled for rehab.

It's understood that the hospital is currently looking at ways to best use their bed capacity and this is an option being considered.

But Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn says families need further reassurances that the service will be maintained going forward: