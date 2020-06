The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly is joined by Aidan Fitzmaurice of The Herald to discuss the latest on the talks between the FAI and the League of Ireland clubs.

We also hear from Donegal Motor Club Chairman Brian Brogan on no International Rally this week and as we approach the first anniversary of his death, Rory Kennedy talks about Donegal's three time champion Manus Kelly.