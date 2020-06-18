Swilly & Foyle ferry services resume next month

It's been confirmed that both the Swilly and Foyle ferry services will resume next month.

Both ferries are to set sail for the summer season on July 20th and will run until the end of September however there are hopes locally that the date could be brought forward pending how the lifting of restrictions fare.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says now more than ever, this service is a vital asset to the North West as attentions turn to 'staycations' and holidaying local.

Cllr Crossan believes the ferries can play a pivotal role in helping rebuild local tourism: