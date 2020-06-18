Strategic growth plans announced for Letterkenny

A plan to help the west and border regions to compete economically with Dublin has been announced.

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly proposal is aiming for a 50 percent increase in the population of Galway over the next 20 years.

It also plans for the growth of Letterkenny, Sligo and Athlone.

The proposals include remote working, affordable housing and better work-life balance.

The Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy (RSES) creates an overarching template for how Galway, Athlone, Sligo, Letterkenny and other communities in the West and Border regions must develop over the next 20 years to cater for huge expected increases in population.

The NWRA represents regional government in Ireland. It is one of three Regional Assemblies, working with key stakeholders at EU, national, regional, and local level to accelerate regional development.

The new RSES aims to transform the region between now and 2040 with a new, focused and more strategic delivery of housing, transport infrastructure, healthcare, education and childcare – while also developing more employment clusters in high-value sectors such as tech, advanced engineering, food and medtech.

Along with the Metropolitan plan for Galway, the RSES outlines tailored Growth Centre Plans for the larger urban centres of Sligo, Athlone and Letterkenny that expect to see a 40% growth in population.

While the overall forecast for the West and Border area is for a population increase of 180,000 by 2040.