Rehabilitation unit will not be relocating to LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital has confirmed that the Medical Rehabilitation Unit at St. Conals Campus will not be relocating.

As part of the plans to resume services that had been temporarily stopped because of COVID-19, the hospital had been considering the best use of all beds in the hospital.

One of several options which had been considered was to temporarily move the Rehabilitation Service from the St Conal's Campus to the main hospital.

There had been concerns over the possibility of the unit moving to Letterkenny University Hospital, resulting in potential delays in rehab care.

However, following a COVID-19 management meeting this afternoon, the hospital have given reassurances that the unit will not be moving as part of plans.