‘Public support has been overwhelming’ – John Watson

Letterkenny businessman John Watson has said while coming to terms with losing his business has been difficult, the potential loss of life would have been so much worse.

An investigation is continuing to determine the cause of the devastating fire at Watson Hire on Monday evening.

The blaze broke out just as John and the team were locking up for the evening with the fire ravaging through the building in minutes.

Efforts are underway to get the business back up and running again.

Reflecting on the last few days on today's Nine Till Noon Show, Mr. Watson says the outpouring of support of people locally has been overwhelming: