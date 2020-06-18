Major housing development in Strabane gets green light

A major social housing development in Strabane has been given the green light.

A £20 million investment will see 158 new social houses and a play area constructed on the old Adria site in the town.

It's estimated that 160 construction jobs will also be created over the course of the project.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says it is a most welcome announcement for the people of Strabane:

Meanwhile, planning has also been approved for a 200 seater stand at Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.

The enhancement works will include the removal of the existing changing facilities and the construction of a new covered stand, changing accommodation, toilets, entrance booths and turnstiles.