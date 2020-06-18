Lámhdhéanta – Episode 4 Stone

Lámhdhéanta [Handmade] is a four part series presented by Mary Brophy that goes in search of some of our forgotten skills and traditions, and tells the stories of the people who practice them in Donegal today. Recording them at work, and getting hands on, the series reveals the depth of history of these skills in the county, the influences that shaped its development and celebrates the passion and skill of the people who, with practice and care, keep these traditions alive in the 21st century. From carving in stone to painstaking weaving work of the iconic Donegal tweed, this series tells the story of a legacy of craft and skill in Donegal. In conversation with artists, archaeologists, folklorists and historians.

Episode 4 Stone From prehistoric rock art associated with our ‘passage graves’ and standing stones like the one at Muff, to Celtic High crosses from the 10th century, like St. Baudan’s in Inishowen, we tell the story of artistic stone carving in this county over millennia. And joining artisan stone mason Paul ‘Phaid’ Cunningham of Glencolmcille at one of his workshops, Mary discovers how his modern, vernacular craft is built on ancient themes.