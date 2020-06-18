Jason Quigley v Jack Cullen seems to be getting closer

Eddie Hearn has once again indicated Jason Quigley will be part of his promotions which will take place on his Mansion grounds this summer.

The Donegal middleweight is being lined up to take on Jack Cullen with the Matchroom boss reportedly saying the fight has been agreed but Golden Boy, who look after Quigley, have yet to confirm.

Hearn will proceed with boxing cards starting in July that will be held on his property and will be the first fights in the U.K. since the Covid-19 shutdown in March.

Quigley and Belfast figher James Tennyson are expected to be part of the bills as will World Champion Katie Taylor.