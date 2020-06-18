Garda dies after shooting in Roscommon

A male garda has been shot dead in Co Roscommon.

A man has been arrested following the shooting in Castlerea last night.

This garda was shot just before midnight last night on the main street in Castlerea in Roscommon - close to the garda station.

He was treated by emergency services and in the past hour gardai have now confirmed that he has passed away.

In a statement they say - it's with deepest sadness that An Garda Siochana confirms the death of our colleague.

The area on the main street has been sealed off in Castlerea and technical officers are on site examining the scene.

A man has been arrested and has been taken to Castlerea Garda Station for questioning.

Gardai are now trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting

They say they will confirm the identity of the garda once all his family and relatives have been informed.