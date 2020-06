An infectious diseases expert says hairdressers and barbers should be allowed to reopen at the end of this month.

It's ahead of a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team this morning.

They'll discuss the accelerated roadmap for reopening the country, which was reduced to just four phases recently.

Hairdressers and barbers are due to be closed until July 20th, but Professor Sam McConkey says they should be allowed to open under phase three on June 29th.