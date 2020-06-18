Full trade agreement with UK in months would be “a miracle” – McGuinness

It would be a miracle if the EU managed to broker a full trade agreement with the UK within the next few months.

That's according to a Midlands North West MEP.

The European Parliament will vote today on a resolution that calls on the UK to abide by the Brexit Withdrawal agreement.

The President of the European Commission has told MEPs that Boris Johnson informed her on Monday that the UK would not be seeking an extension of the Brexit transition period beyond the end of the year.

Mairead McGuinness says that leaves little time to strike a trade deal: