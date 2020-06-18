Revealed: Finalised guidelines for pubs reopening

People will be allowed an hour and 45 minutes in pubs once they reopen from June 29th.

It's part of Failte Ireland's now finalised guidelines for the sector.

There will be two hours between each booking - with 15 minutes set aside for cleaning after each group.

The social distancing guidelines will be laxed for the sector with one metre allowed where the two metre requirement isn't possible.

The person who books the table, their contact will be held by the bar for contact tracing purposes - with clock-in services to be strictly followed throughout opening.

The guidelines say customers must be seated apart from using the toilet, paying and leaving - while there will be regular public health advice announcements during each sitting.

And carverys and buffets will be allowed - only with social distancing and with perspex between the customer and the server.