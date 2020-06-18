Donegal FF members cast votes on programme for Government

Fianna Fail members in Donegal are receiving their ballot papers this morning to cast their postal vote on the Programme for Government.

There are just under 1,000 Fianna Fail members in the county eligible to cast their vote however there's said to be a major split within the party locally over plans to enter into a coalition with Fine Gael.

Party members have to submit their papers before next Thursday's deadline with the result of the voting within all three parities known on June 26th.

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue who is in support of the Programme for Government is urging all party members to support it too: