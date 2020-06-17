An Inishowen Councillor has hit out over what he termed the 'same unacceptable solution to policing in Carndonagh' being put forward.

Councillor Albert Doherty has written to Chief Superintendent, Terry McGinn raising concerns over plans to centralise Gardai in the Clonmany area to service Carndonagh and surrounding areas.

The Garda station in Carndonagh has previously been deemed not fit for purpose with concerns over health and safety and station security raised in the past.

Councillor Doherty says the future of the station can not continue in limbo: