Ollie Horgan says upgrades needed soon to open Finn Park

Finn Harps are hoping to raise 30-thousand euro to allow them to keep their ‘home’ games at Finn Park.

The Ballybofey club need to improve their dressing rooms and medical room if they’re to meet HSE standards for a return to play.

Harps say playing ‘home’ games at neutral venues could cripple them financially.

And manager Ollie Horgan says they have to upgrade the facilities immediately if football is to be back soon at Finn Park.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/hometofinnpark to donate to the appeal.