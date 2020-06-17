Details of new cancer research at LUH released

Details of new Cancer Research carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital have been published today.

The data identifies the importance of reducing infective complications after cancer surgery to improve cancer outcomes.

Results from this research undertaken in Letterkenny University Hospital and in conjunction with Ulster University at the Magee campus, identified that infective complications have a significant negative effect on overall survival, cancer specific survival, local recurrence and overall recurrence in patients undergoing colorectal surgery.

The research was undertaken in the Donegal Clinical Research Academy based in LUH and was recently published in the British Journal of Surgery.

In a statement, Mr Michael Sugrue Consultant Surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital and the Project Principal Investigator said, “This research is very important as it helps us understand further the impact of infective complications in colorectal surgery patients and helps us manage these infections more effectively".

This research took place over two consecutive summers and has involved over 40 students who are aligned to the Breast Unit and the Donegal Research Academy.

This study was of specific importance and it has formed a basis for new research at the unit.