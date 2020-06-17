Calls for more clarity over restaurants & pubs reopening measures

A local businessman and Cllr says there are a lot of unanswered questions over new measures which will allow restaurants and pubs that serve food reopen at the end of the month.

People may only be able to spend 90 minutes in a restaurant or pub to allow the two metre social distancing rule be reduced to one in certain circumstances.

Customers will also have to spend at least nine euro on a substantial meal and they will have to pre-book.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan owns a gastro pub in Letterkenny.

He says that has been no consultation with business owners on the ground and there needs to be more clarity as to now these measures are going to monitored: