There are calls for financial support for Community Centres in Gaeltacht areas which have been severely impacted by Covid-19.

Such centres are significantly supported by revenue generated by Gaeltacht colleges throughout the summer months. However, due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, Gaeltacht courses have been cancelled this year.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, while welcoming funding for the colleges, says a similar scheme is vital for the centres at the heart of the Gaeltacht communities: