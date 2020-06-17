Businesses further encouraged to apply for Restart Grant

There are further calls on businesses in Donegal to apply for the Restart Grant for Small Businesses scheme.

The Grant is available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and employing 50 people or less, which were closed or impacted by at least a 25% reduction in turnover out to 30th June 2020.

There is a link to the form on the Donegal County Council website.

Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development with Donegal County Council says the majority of businesses in Donegal are effectively eligible for the scheme: