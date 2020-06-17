Big jump in homelessness in north west

There's been a significant increase in the level of homelessness in the north west.

Figures show that there was a 19% increase in those using emergency accommodation in the region over the last year while data since 2017 reflects a 30% increase.

The General Manager of North West Simon Community Noel Daly while the number of people accessing emergency accommodation has increased, their level of beds and services remains unchanged and they are struggling to cope with the demand.

He also says that the figures are not a true reflection of reality on the ground: