August 27th European date for Derry City

In a press conference at UEFA HQ in Nyon earlier today, UEFA confirmed the dates for the qualifying round stage of the competition as well as the dates for the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Champions Dundalk will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign in the first qualifying round which will take place on August 18/19.

Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City will begin their Europa League campaign on August 27 in the first qualifying round. UEFA also confirmed that the qualifying rounds of the two competitions will be played in single legs, with the exception of the UEFA Champions League play-offs.

UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Preliminary round: 8 and 11 August

First qualifying round: 18/19 August

Second qualifying round: 25/26 August

Third qualifying round: 15/16 September

Play-offs: 22/23 and 29/30 September

Group stage: 20/21 and 27/28 October, 3/4 and 24/25 November, 1/2 and 8/9 December

UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Preliminary round: 20 August

First qualifying round: 27 August

Second qualifying round: 17 September

Third qualifying round: 24 September

Play-offs: 1 October

Group stage: 22 and 29 October, 5 and 26 November, 3 and 10 December