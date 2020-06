A woman has been arrested in connection with a weekend robbery in the Coolboy area of Letterkenny.

An elderly couple were treated in hospital after the aggravated burglary which happened at around 7am Sunday morning.

A small sum of cash and a number of items including a wedding ring were stolen.

Gardai have confirmed that a woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained at Milford Garda Station for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.