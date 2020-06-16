Vital healthcare supplies destroyed in Letterkenny fire

There are urgent calls on the HSE to replenish the supplies which have been lost in yesterday's fire in Letterkenny.

It's understood that a large number of wheelchairs, hospital beds, nebulisers and the county's supply of personal protective equipment have been destroyed.

The HSE says it's setting up a temporary storage facility at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It's not clear how much damage was caused to the HSE facility, which will be assessed this morning.

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says both the HSE and the Health Minister must ensure that the financial resources required to secure an alternative store for these supplies is provided immediately: