Students further encouraged to take up their place at LYIT

Students are being further encouraged to take up their place at Letterkenny Institute of Technology for this upcoming academic year.

Various plans are underway at the LYIT to ensure that first years will have a traditional experience on campus when it reopens at the end of September.

LYIT had 3,500 full-time and 1,000 part-time students enrolled in courses at the Port Road campus this year.

With the new academic year set to begin on 28 September, plans are now in place to welcome new first year students and returning students back to both campuses.

The executive management team have been putting plans in place to ensure that the new academic year will give new first year students the traditional LYIT student experience.

In a statement Paul Hannigan, President of LYIT said that school leavers have been out of school since March and have had no opportunity to do their Leaving Cert.

They now need certainty in terms of how they move forward with their lives.

Mr. Hannigan says that the LYIT have very good applications through the CAO and look forward to welcoming all new students on campus.