‘Political crisis’ if programme for Government isn’t passed – Varadkar

There will be a political crisis if the programme for government doesn't get passed, according to Leo Varadkar.

The Taoiseach has said he believes there is plenty in there for his party to support it.

Despite opposition from TD Eamon O Cuiv and some councillors, Fianna Fáil is also expected to back the programme for government.

But the outcome is far less clear within the Green Party which needs two thirds of members to support the deal.

There's no consensus on what would happen next if the deal fails, but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says there would be serious consequences: