Outrage as farmers in north facing delays in Covid-19 supports

A West Tyrone MLA has hit out at delays surrounding a funding package for farmers in the north impacted by Covid-19.

£25 million funding is available however it's understood that farmers will have to wait a considerable amount of time for both payments and also to see if they are eligible in the first place.

Many farmers from across the North are said to be struggling financially because they haven't been able to trade of didn't have a market to trade in.

MLA Daniel McCrossan says the out-workings of this scheme is sped up as a matter of urgency: