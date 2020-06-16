New opinion poll shows massive Covid bounce for Fine Gael

A new opinion poll shows a massive Covid bounce for Fine Gael.

Support for the party has soared 17 points to 37 per cent, according to an Irish Times Ipsos MRBI poll - making it the largest in the country if an election was run again.

Satisfaction rating for the outgoing government is up 51 points to 72 per cent.

Meanwhile Leo Varadkar's personal satisfaction rating has soared 45 points to 75 per cent.

Fianna Fail on the other hand is down 9 points to 14 per cent support.

Sinn Féin remains unchanged on 25 per cent while the Greens are up 4 to 12.