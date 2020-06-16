Kathy Taaffe on much needed changes at Finn Park

Finn Harps Secretary Kathy Taaffe says if football is to come back to Finn Park, the club have to raise funds to make much needed changes to bring the ground up to the new standard.

The club have launched a GoFundMe page to help generate €30,000 that will go towards making Finn Park a HSE / Public Health Compliant Stadium.

Part of the works will include the provision of additional changing room space that will help the club host games under Covid19 risk controls.

Kathy told Highland Radio Sport they are improvements which are now a necessity...

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/hometofinnpark to donate to this appeal.