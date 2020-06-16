Investigation underway into major fire in Letterkenny

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a major fire at a business premises in Letterkenny.

The blaze, at Watson Hire, started shortly before 6pm yesterday evening in the Kiltoy area of the town.

The fire created a large plume of smoke which was visible for miles.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours yesterday evening and it was eventually brought under control late last night.

It is understood there may have been an explosion at the premises.

The building has been extensively damaged throughout while a nearby HSE storage unit containing Personal Protective Equipment and other equipment was also damaged as a result.

The HSE says it's setting up a temporary storage facility at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It's not clear how much damage was caused to the HSE facility, which will be assessed this morning.