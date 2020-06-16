Gardai investigating hijacking incident in St. Johnston

It’s emerged that a woman had her car hijacked in St. Johnston last week.

Investigations are continuing into the incident which happened last Wednesday shortly after 3pm at Foyle View.

A two car collision initially happened at that location between a black Lexus and a silver Lexus.

Three males got out of the silver Lexus and made their way on foot to a nearby black VW Passat with a female driver inside.

The males got into the Passat and forced the female driver to take them across the border to Derry.

Garda Niall McGuire has been giving a description of the suspected involved:

If anyone in the area observed these males flee from the scene of the RTC or getting into the black Passat, or if anyone can offer information of any sort that would help progress the investigation , please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.