Donegal’s islanders ‘left in limbo’ over reopening plans

Serious concern has been raised over what's been described as a lack of guidance from the Government on how islands in Donegal can reopen.

The offshore islands have been effectively shut off from the rest of the county since the Covid-19 outbreak began with no confirmed cases reported on any of the islands in Donegal.

However, with most the country set to reopen to some extent on June 29th, islanders are said to be frustrated that there is no specific roadmap for them.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says there needs to be countywide approach for reopening and islanders currently feel left in limbo: