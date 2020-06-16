Community rally behind Watson Hire in fire aftermath

The community of Letterkenny will rally behind John Watson and his team.

That's according to Letterkenny Chamber President Jimmy Stafford who was reacting to yesterday's devastating fire at Watson Hire.

An investigation is continuing this afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze.

Mr. Stafford says John has been a great community man throughout the years and the community will in turn support him going forward:

Meanwhile, a gofundme page has been set up to help Watson Hire get up and running as soon as possible.

You can donate here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-watson-hire?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3gJJqpEXgXIqv6UYUzaTq-TaUe0eyfXPB46G5Y7X3y8OjhgGePVwlrlEQ