Car and house attacked in separate weekend incidents in Buncrana

Gardai are appealing for information following a number of incidents of criminal damage in Buncrana over the weekend.

A car was badly damaged while in a separate incident, the front window of a house was smashed.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened in An Cannala estate in Buncrana between 3pm on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday.

A car that was parked at the owner's house was significantly damaged on both sides and also to the rear.

Meanwhile in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 2.50am, a window was smashed in a house at St. Egneys Terrace in Buncrana.

A lady was who was in her sitting room at the time the time the window was smashed was unhurt but shaken following the incident.

Anyone with information which they believe would help Gardaí progress their investigations are being asked that they contact Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.