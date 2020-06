A public meeting is being held in Ramelton next week to discuss the erection of a mast in Drumonaghan Woods.

It's after An Bord Pleanála recently granted planning permission for the telecommunications mast despite grave opposition from locals.

The meeting is being held on Wednesday June 24th at 8pm in Drumonaghan Woods, at the site of the proposed development.

John Stewart, Chairperson of Ramelton Action Group and Protect our Wood wants Coilte, who previously controlled the land, to step in: