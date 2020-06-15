More details emerge on attack on elderly couple in Letterkenny

Gardai say an attack on an elderly couple in Letterkenny appears to have had some level of pre-planning.

A woman in her 20s broke into the elderly couple's house in the Coolboy area at around 7:30am yesterday morning.

The woman who is in her 70s was knocked unconscious during the ordeal while the man, also in his 70s was severely assaulted.

The woman is said to have fled the scene on foot with a small sum of cash and a number of items including a wedding ring.

Superintendent David Kelly is appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact Milford Garda Station: