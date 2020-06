The man killed in a suspected hit and run incident in Letterkenny has been named locally as Jason Haughey.

Mr. Haughey, who was in his 30s, was found by a motorist on the Windyhall road in the early hours of this morning.

Investigations are on-going.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam who were travelling in the Windyhall area from 1am to 4am to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station.