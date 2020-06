A man has been arrested in relation to a fatal hit and run in Letterkenny.

Jason Haughey, who was in his 30s, was found by a motorist on the Windyhall road in the early hours of this morning.

The man arrested is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Investigations are on-going with Gardai continuing to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.