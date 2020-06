Face masks are the next big step in the fight against Covid-19, according to the Minister for Health.

The government has launched a new campaign to encourage people to wear face coverings where social distancing is difficult.

Ads will be rolled out on TV, radio and outdoors advising people on how and where to wear them.

Minister Simon Harris says people need to make face masks a habit the same way as we embraced coughing into our elbows and hand washing: