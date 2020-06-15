Donegal clubs wait on championship schedule

The likes of Tyrone, Derry and Roscommon have all committed to dates to restart their respective championships but the proposed campaigns in Donegal are parked until there is a clearer pictured nationally.

The Donegal CCC are working on a fourth proposal but that may not be ready for another week or two.

Croke Park has allocated an 11 week window before inter county football resumes and officials in the county are waiting to get clarity on when Donegal will be starting before committing to a programme that will suit the clubs.

When the national CCC release their fixtures, Donegal will have a concrete picture of their own schedule a couple of days there after.

Tyrone will start their championship on the weekend of the 15th and 16th August with the final penciled in for the 20th September while Derry GAA have opted for a group format across all of their adult championships, guaranteeing all players at least four games as part of a new schedule.

Those games will start on the 8/9 August with the county final fixed for the 10/11 October.