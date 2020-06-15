Derry City not convinced with FAI proposals

Talks between the FAI and the League of Ireland clubs over financing and the resumption of football in this country will continue today.

The 19 SSE Airtricity League clubs held meetings with the governing body on Thursday and Friday.

The FAI claimed those meetings were productive but reports suggested otherwise.

Derry City have told their supporters they are not convinced the proposed distribution of the finance package is fair.

Derry who are one of only three clubs who have kept their staff and players on full salary say, “That effort and commitment has not been properly recognised”

Derry have also said the proposed four team tournament to prepare for European competition looks likely to not take place and the league could resume again in mid August.

Negotiations are set to continue this week and the Derry Board added they will continue to be constructive and supportive in the difficult circumstances that have arisen because of the pandemic.