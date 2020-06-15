Breaking: Firefighters tackling major blaze in Letterkenny

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a large fire in Letterkenny.

The fire broke out before 6pm at a premises in the Kiltoy area of the town.

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze with smoke seen billowing from the property.

It's not yet known how the fire started and there are no reports of any injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Gardai are asking esidents in the Gortlee, Lisnenan, Ballyraine and Kiltoy areas are to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed. Especially those who respiratory problems