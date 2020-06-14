Upgrade works to begin on Glenties housing estate

A Donegal County Councillor has welcomed news that upgrade works will begin on a Glenties housing estate in July.

Clos Naomh Conaill in Glenties has been facing ongoing flooding problems for a number of years, with parts of the estates roads sinking and footpaths falling.

Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Goilla Easbuig claims the council and some councillors ignored the people of the area about the problems.

But he has thanked Deputy Thomas Pringle and Liam Whyte for their efforts in securing funding for the upgrades: