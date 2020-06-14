Successful day at Leopardstown for Oisin Orr

Oisin Orr had a successful day at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The Rathmullan native rode 2/1 favourite Eldama to victory in the opening race at Leopardstown, the Fillies Maiden for trainer Dermot Weld.

Orr finished 1 and three quarter lengths ahead of 28/1 shot Bearberry.

The Donegal jockey followed up that win with a third place finish in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes on board Falcon Eight and rode Sicario to a second place finish in the Holden Plant Rental Handicap.

In Orr's final race of the day, the Leopardstown Handicap, he was denied his second victory when Hayyel was beaten on the line by Athlumney Hall.