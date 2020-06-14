Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at LUH drops to zero

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped to zero this weekend, while there are a number of suspected cases onsite.

The number of confirmed cases in Donegal has risen by one to 470.

Meanwhile, An infectious diseases expert says the health system's extra Covid-19 testing capacity should be used to screen people arriving from overseas.

The HSE's currently testing around 5,000 swabs a day, but says it has the capacity to do 15,000.

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons says testing on arrival could mean less time spent in self-isolation: