Homes without power this afternoon around Ballyshannon

A number of homes and businesses are without power in and around Ballyshannon this afternoon.

ESB networks estimate power to be restored to most by 6pm.

The ESB are also urging people to charge mobile phones and check torch batteries incase of power cuts this evening.

Lightning strikes knocked out supply to thousands of homes last night across the country, and more storms are forecast today.

Status Yellow Thunder alerts have been issued by Met Éireann.

Forecaster Matthew Martin it's an evolving situation: