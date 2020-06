Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred on Sunday morning at a house at Coolboy, Letterkenny.

At approximately 7am, it's reported a female entered the property and assaulted an elderly man and woman. A sum of cash and a number of other items were taken and the female fled the scene.

The man and woman were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

No arrests have been made to date. Investigations are ongoing.