Change to Rent Supplement access for domestic violence victims

New changes have been announced that'll make it easier for victims of domestic violence to access Rent Supplement.

They'll now be given the support for three months based on referrals from Tusla services, Gardaí or the HSE.

A further three month extension may also be provided subject to a means test.

After six months, victims can apply to their local authority for social housing supports, including HAP.

Minister for Employment and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, says the current rules are being relaxed: