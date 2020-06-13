Donegal Half Marathon 2020 set to be held in a virtual format

The organisers of the Donegal Half Marathon have announced that this year’s event will be held in a virtual format at the end of August.

Announcing details of the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon, which is being held in association with the Kernan’s Retail Group, race director, Brendan McDaid, said while it was unfortunate that the actual race would not be taking place, he was hopeful that people will take on the virtual challenge.

“Because of the current guidelines and restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organising committee have taken the decision to host a virtual half marathon for this year. After much deliberation the committee had two options – go virtual or go with nothing at all. So we decided to host a virtual race which will hopefully capture the imagination locally, nationally and internationally. Holding a virtual race is something completely new to us, but we believe it will provide the running fraternity with a target to keep them focused over the next eleven weeks,” he said.

“The decision to hold a virtual race was taken in the interest of the health, safety and well-being of participants, supporters, volunteers and sponsors who make the annual event such a success. All competitors of the virtual run will receive a specially designed T-shirt and a medal by post, and an e-certificate to mark their participation in event. There will also be a charity element to this virtual race,” he added.

“Sunday, August 30th was the date fixed for this year’s Donegal Half Marathon. So we are asking people from all over to get involved in the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon over the last weekend in August by running or walking the 13.1 mile distance on Friday, August 28th, Saturday August 29th or Sunday August 30th.

“People will register as normal through the online booking system and there will be a facility to upload their times once they have completed the run. For those not up to the half marathon distance, there’s the option of the 3 x 7K relay event. There is a keen interest locally to hold a virtual version of the half marathon, so it will be interesting to see the response we get from outside the county,” he commented.

The early bird rate of €25 is the entry fee for the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon. Those entered the race proper earlier in the year are being offered three options – a transfer of their entry to the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon, a deferral to the 2021 Donegal Half Marathon or a refund.

To enter the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon click on the link below

https://www.njuko.net/donegal- half-virtu…/select_competition